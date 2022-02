Macron Debriefs Biden on Meetings with Putin, Zelensky

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden got a debriefing Wednesday from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about meetings this week with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

"They discussed President Macron’s recent meetings," a statement said. "They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders."

Macron met both with Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky this week in a bid to find a diplomatic path out of the crisis sparked by Russia's positioning of a large military force on Ukraine's border while demanding that the ex-Soviet republic never be allowed to join the Western NATO alliance.

He positioned himself as a potential mediator on the crisis with Russia and Ukraine, with Paris voicing skepticism about predictions by Washington that a Russian assault is imminent.

Both French and Russian officials made cautiously optimistic statements since then. However, the Kremlin has sent mixed signals and continues its massive build-up of forces on Ukraine's sea and land borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was at the White House on Monday, is to visit Ukraine and Russia next week.

The White House has repeatedly said that it is working to maintain a united front with European capitals.