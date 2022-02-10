Lebanon Records 8,488 COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 8,488 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 167 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 993,095 cases and 9,769 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 806 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 387 are in intensive care, with 93 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,058 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,610,326 or 47.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,826 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,195,963 people, or 40.3 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 5,319 third doses bringing that the total to 477,221 or 201.7 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.