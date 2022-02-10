- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Appoints Former Defense Minister as His Army Affairs Advisor
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces in the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Amir Hatami to a new post in Army.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the commander of all armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, appointed Iran’s former defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami as the Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Army Affairs.
In addition to assuming the defense ministry under former president Hassan Rouhani’s administration, Brigadier General Hatami held different posts such as deputy minister of defense, deputy chief of staff of the armed forces, deputy commander of Army intelligence and commander of units in the west and northwest regions of the country.
Comments
- Related News