Yemeni Resistance Downs Saudi Spy Drone over Hajjah Province

folder_openYemen access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff

The Yemeni Air Defenses shot down a Chinese-made CH4 spy drone belonging to the Saudi Air Force, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced early Thursday.

The drone was shot down using an unveiled-yet surface-to-air missile as it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Harad Governorate in Hajjah Province, Saree added.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.

