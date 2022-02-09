No Script

IRG Unveils New Strategic Long-range Missile [Video]

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] unveiled the new strategic long-range missile with pinpoint accuracy on Wednesday morning.

The homegrown 'Kheibar-Shekan' missile was unveiled in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and IRG Commander of the Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The strategic missile is one of the IRG’s long-range missiles, which enjoys unique features.

This rocket uses solid fuel. Its optimal design has reduced its weight by one-third compared to similar samples, and its preparation and firing time has been reduced by one-sixth.

Extreme agility and speed in hitting targets within a range of 1,450 km are other capabilities of this missile.

The homegrown missile has been designed and built by scientists of the IRG’s Air Force.

