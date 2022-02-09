Sayyed Nasrallah To “Israel”: Are you Ready? Our Missile and Aerial Power To Defend Lebanon

Al- Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated the Iranian people and their leadership on the anniversary of the Islamic evolution victory.

Recalling the feelings of joy and happiness in the anniversary of this event, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “The Islamic Republic of Iran is the outcome of the popular Muslim uprising, and it represents the model of a truly sovereign country in this world.”

In an interview with the Iranian Al-Alam channel, His Eminence underlined that “Iran today is a country whose people truly elect the ones who represent them, and it seeks to conveying the model of the real Islamic state.”

Back to the era before the revolution’s triumph, he reminded that “During the Shah’s era, Iran was ruled by Washington.”

“The Islamic Revolution toppled the Shah and expelled the US as well as ‘Israel’ entirely from Iran,” he said, noting that “The kind of Islam that makes you a slave of Allah is the one that the US opposes, and is the one that prevailed in Iran.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further mentioned that “The authentic Islam makes you oppose and revolt against any oppression and injustice; it is the Islam for which late Imam Khomeini had revolted.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence hailed the fact that “Iran is a strong and present regional country, and any war with it will explode the entire region.”

Regarding the talk of war on Iran, he assured that “This doesn’t serve the US’ interests, whose current priority at this time is not to fight a war with Iran. The top US priority today isn’t Iran, but rather China and Russia.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Iran is not joking. It has announced that it will respond directly to any “Israeli” attack.”

According to the Resistance Leader, “The Iranian response to any “Israeli” adventure will be harsh, violent and severe. Any “Israeli” strike will be a folly with huge repercussions.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah considered what the “Israelis” say regarding “threats of war against Iran is intimidation.”

“Most of the top Generals -in the “Israeli” military institution- oppose a military strike [on Iran] because it will not be useful,” he added.

On the Resistance axis’ stance if “Israel” attacked Iran, His Eminence announced that “The axis of resistance is present and it would decide whether or not to interfere at the appropriate moment. In line with the Iranian response to any possible ‘Israeli’ attack, the Axis of Resistance will be ready to decide upon the circumstances.”

Moving to comment on the recent Yemeni Ansarullah retaliatory operations in the Emirati depth, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “Since its establishment, the UAE has bought missiles, drones and military technologies worth tens of billions of dollars. However, in their first direct confrontation with Ansarullah; the UAE resorted to Western powers and “Israel” for protection.”

“They started crying and asked for US, UK, French and ‘Israeli’ protection,” he said, wondering “What would the UAE and Bahrain, for example, offer ‘Israel’ on the military level in the Gulf region?”

On another level, Hezbollah Secretary General commented on the continuous “Israeli” threats to Lebanon by asking: “Are the “Israelis” aware of the numbers of precise missiles or their locations, for example?”

“The Resistance’s missile power and numbers don’t allow the ‘Israeli’ [to start any military offensive to target those missiles],” he stated, pointing out that “The spread of the resistance’s missile and its numbers prevent the “Israeli” enemy from any action against Lebanon.”

According to His Eminence, Hezbollah “did not remain silent when the empty regions were previously bombed, what if real targets were hit?”

Expressing the Lebanese Resistance’s readiness for any “Israeli” attack, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message: “We do not like war and we do not seek it, but we neither fear it nor do we abandon our country and its interests.”

On the same level, he predicted that “‘Israel’ would need to wage a war and not a military strike in order to destroy Hezbollah’s precision-guided missiles.”

“Is ‘Israel’ ready to go to a real and full war?” he wondered, noting that “The Resistance’s Aerial Defense force has made very significant achievements since activating it two years ago. We announced that we will shoot down the “Israeli” drones, and the most important thing is to eliminate its danger and threat, and so we activated the resistance’s air defense force.”

His Eminence went on to emphasize that “The Resistance considers itself concerned with possessing any weapon that allows it to defend Lebanon and its people.”

“Since the activation of Hezbollah’s air defense force, the movement of the enemy's drones has greatly decreased,” Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled, noting that “In some areas, such as the Bekaa, the enemy's drones may not pass for 3 months, and its movement over the south has also declined, and the paths of these drones have changed.”

He also highlighted that “‘Israel’ fears war and it is using the economic and financial issue to reach a handover of Hezbollah’s weapons.”

To the enemy, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a clear warning: “Surprises await the enemy in any future war. There are certainly hidden things to surprise the “Israeli” in any upcoming war.”

Moving to the Lebanese internal arena, Hezbollah Secretary General reiterated that “Hezbollah belongs to this country, its history and social fabric.”

He further asserted that “Hezbollah’s quantitative and qualitative capabilities as well as manpower is unprecedented in the history of Lebanon and the history of resistance movements.”

“Hezbollah is Lebanese, from its leadership to all its fighters, people and environment. Hezbollah's decision is Lebanese. It takes into consideration the interests of Lebanon and its people. It is a friend and an ally to Iran, and this does not oblige it with any commitment. They cannot understand that Hezbollah makes its decision, and Ansarullah make their decision, and that Iran doesn’t impose its diktats,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

Responding to some internal accusations, he stressed that Hezbollah’s decisions are Lebanese and some parties which receive orders from embassies must be asked about their Lebanese identity.”

His Eminence further lamented the fact that “Some sides in Lebanon behave with the Resistance with the same mentality of the enemy and its tools.”

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah raised the question: “What did they offer Lebanon from 2005 till today other than conflicts and putting the country on the brink of civil war?”

Meanwhile, he predicted that “More slogans, accusations and insults will be raised [until the elections], pointing out that “As for the test of sovereignty, freedom, and independence, they have failed ‘since long ago’. The team that opposes the Resistance owns nothing, neither a program nor a plan but to attack Hezbollah and Iran.”

Once again, His Eminence asked all those accusing Hezbollah “to tell us about a single act that Hezbollah did for the sake of Iran rather than for the sake of Lebanon.”

“The Iranian embassy, from the ambassador to the lowest-ranking employee, doesn’t interfere in the Lebanese elections, unlike other embassies,” he said.

Commenting on the US bold interference in the Lebanese affairs, Hezbollah Secretary General stated: “The American ambassador is interfering in the parliamentary elections and delegations from the American embassy are roaming the country and interfering in the elections.”

“The US Embassy in Lebanon was recruiting agents for the Zionist entity. The US embassy is a tool for US intelligence. And the new embassy building is an espionage center for spying on several countries in the Middle East,” he disclosed.

On this level, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “The US influence in Lebanon exists. However, there is no American occupation in Lebanon, but rather political, financial and military influence.”

“There are no American military bases in Lebanon, but they have a presence in the Lebanese military establishment. There are American officers in Yarzeh, and the American ambassador is always present in the army headquarters,” His Eminence added.

In addition, he lamented the fact that “The entire Lebanese banking system is subject to the decisions of the US Treasury. We’ve learned recently that the US ambassador has rebuked those responsible for the NGOs [in Lebanon].

“Sanctions on individuals cause harm, and some traders are oppressed, as it is enough [for the Americans] that they belong to our environment to punish them. The US sanctions harmed some of our milieus but cannot negatively affect Hezbollah.”

On another aspect, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that “The US attempts to open communication channels with Hezbollah through various parties have not stopped.”

“Over the years, the Americans have asked more than once to negotiate with us after the 2000. Lately there have always been attempts to open channels of communication with us.”

However, he noted that “The Americans seek bargains from negotiation. We won’t accept any things that harms the Resistance, which is the only guarantee to defend Lebanon.”

“Previously, Dick Cheney has sent us an envoy to negotiate ending our support for Palestine and not targeting ‘Israel’. In return, they would pay us billions of dollars and allow us to keep our weapons, and of course we refused.”

Commenting on the issue of the borders’ demarcation, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “It is a matter of principles and is based on not recognizing ‘Israel’. The resistance is the only guarantee for protecting Lebanon and there is nothing else.”

“Hezbollah is against any normalization, cooperation, or coordination with the enemy when it comes to borders demarcation,” he declared.

In response to the so-called Kuwaiti initiative, Hezbollah Secretary General viewed that his party wasn’t the side to which the letter was sent to so that it would provide an answer.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE interfere in Lebanon's affairs and in the domestic affairs of all Arab countries. The Gulf initiative calls for handing over Hezbollah’s arms in return for the bread of the Lebanese. Lebanon is a sovereign country and it is not right that any side imposes its diktats on it. Those who considered we are interfering in Arab countries’ affairs due to the war on Yemen have also not to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs,” he made it clear.

“When Gulf states discuss the issue of Resistance, what alternative do they propose to defend Lebanon against dangers?” he asked.

Commenting on former PM Saad Hariri’s decision to withdraw from the Lebanese politics, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “We informed former PM Saad Hariri that we hope he change his mind, and his decision [to quit politics] is regrettable, however contacts and cooperation with the Future Movement will continue.”

“The absence of a large movement, such as the Future Movement, has a great impact on the elections. So far, the scene is not clear, and we must wait to see where things go,” he added, noting that “Ex-PM Hariri's withdrawal from political life will not lead to Sunni extremism as the general situation for this sect is moderation.”

His Eminence highlighted that “The talk is concentrated on the political effects after the Future Movement’s withdrawal.”

“In light of the talk about confronting the resistance and the war on it, we will naturally declare that we must protect the resistance through elections, regardless of the parliamentary majority,” he stated, noting that “We want the resistance's friends to be plenty in parliament.”

However, he considered that “It is wrong to say that the elections will be a battle between those who are with the resistance and those who are against it. Talking and speculation regarding the majority is not necessary at the moment. There is still time for elections, and the majority might not lead to fundamental change. [Foreign] embassies are reaching a conclusion that the impact of the NGOs is an illusion.”

Moving to the Palestinian front, Sayyed Nasrallah offered his condolences and blessings for the families of the Palestinian youth martyrs and the leadership of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Occupied Palestine.

“The ‘Israeli’ occupation wants the Palestinian Authority to keep security coordination to confront the Resistance,” he added, reiterating that “The equation of “al-Quds for the entire Axis of Resistance” is still in force.”

On this level, His Eminence estimated that “Any talk about new ‘Israeli’-Palestinian negotiations has no bases and it is not among the US priorities in this time.”

“The choice of resistance and confronting the ‘Israeli’ must be boosted. There is no choice for the Palestinian people but to resist in different forms,” Sayyed Nasrallah asserted.

Meanwhile, he cautioned that “The ‘Israeli’ aim behind the normalization is to control Palestine and move to the so-called two-state solution, and granting the West Bank authorities that resemble those of a ‘big municipality’.”

On the Syrian front, Hezbollah Secretary General stated: “Syria remains an open arena and the Americans are looting oil and gas from eastern Euphrates.”

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “‘Israel’ targeted sites belonging to the Resistance in Syria and there is an equation which we imposed in this regard. The Syrian Air Defenses effectively intercept the ‘Israeli’ aggressions.”

“The Iraqi parliament took the decision to end the occupation, and Hezbollah plays a role of approximating viewpoints between Iraqi sides when asked for,” he said.

On Bahrain, Sayyed Nasrallah repeated: “What happened in Bahrain is oppression, detention, torture, revoking citizenships, exiles, and using foreign power, namely the ‘Peninsula Shield.”