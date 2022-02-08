Daesh Seeking Infiltration into Iraq through US Support - Hezbollah Brigades

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Iraq’s anti-terror [Kataib] Hezbollah Brigades resistance movement, whose group is part of the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], better known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, said the remnants of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group] are seeking infiltration into territories in Iraq’s western province of Anbar through US military support.

“We have received information about Daesh terrorists’ intention to sneak into al-Karma district,” Jafar al-Husseini, the group’s military spokesman, said, adding that American occupation troops facilitate the movement of the extremists across the Iraqi–Syrian border.

Al-Husseini added that military units had been deployed in Karma over the potential security threats.

He further noted that the forces will prevent any security void in the area, and will counter any possible Daesh attack.

“We are currently working with security services to prevent Daesh from infiltrating into Iraq,” the spokesman noted.

The remarks came shortly after Iraqi media outlets reported that the Kataib Hezbollah resistance movement had dispatched armed convoys to Anbar province.

The Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi prime minister's office, said the PMU fighters are on their way to the border town of al-Qaim, which is located nearly 400 kilometers northwest of Baghdad.

PMU fighters played a major role in the liberation of Daesh-held areas to the south, northeast and north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, ever since the terrorists launched an offensive in the country in June 2014.

Back in November 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a law giving full legal status to the PMU fighters.

It recognized the PMU as part of the national armed forces, placed the forces under the command of the prime minister, and granted them the right to receive salaries and pensions like the regular army and police forces.