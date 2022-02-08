- Home
Vienna Talks Not To Get Easier If US Fails To Abandon Fantasies – Shamkhani
By Staff, Agencies
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani commented on the process of Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna, saying the path for negotiators will not be smooth if the US continues to nurture its present illusions.
“Continuing maximum pressure against #Iran, current US administration has so far tried to meet the goals that Trump failed to achieve through bullying, by making unsupported promises,” Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.
"With Washington's illusions, the path to negotiations will not be smooth," he added.
Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Baqeri Kani, left for Vienna, Austria, early on Tuesday to resume talks with the G4+1.
He is scheduled to hold talks with the chairman of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] Enrique Mora.
Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make effort to settle disagreements, will resume work today after a short pause for consultation.
Representatives from Iran, the European Union and Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany will hold talks in Vienna to discuss removal of sanctions and revival of the nuclear deal.
