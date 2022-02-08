Imam Khamenei: US Suffering Blows Now From Where It Never Even Imagined

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the US is now suffering from the blows inflicted upon it from where it never even imagined.

“Today, two American presidents, the current and the previous ones, have joined hands to tarnish what is left of the US dignity and they are successful at doing that,” Imam Khamenei noted.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday as he received the commanders, officers and staff members of Iran Army Air Force, on the anniversary of the pledging allegiance of Air Force commanders with Imam Khomeini.

The occasion, known as the Homafaran Allegiance in Iranian culture, took place on February 8, 1979.

The crucial meeting led to victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The meeting was held in the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in accordance with health protocols imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Imam Khamenei highlighted the importance of full vaccination to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and recommended people to heed to medical staff advices in this regard and said that he had already received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine.