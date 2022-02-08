Putin: Russia Will Do Everything to Find Compromises’ with West

By Staff, Agencies

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will do “everything to find compromises” with the West and prevent a war with “no winners” at a joint press conference after a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron Monday.

Putin noted that “a number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps.”

He also thanked Macron repeatedly for the visit to Moscow, which came ahead of the latter's trip to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

Macron is the only Western leader so far to make such a direct attempt to diffuse the crisis.

“As far as we are concerned, we will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone,” he said.

The Russian leader warned NATO and the United States against continuing to reject his security demands, which includes barring Ukraine from entering the alliance in the future.

Despite this, he said, "I don't think that our dialogue is over."

Putin also called on Ukrainian authorities to respect the Mink agreements that ended the worst of the fighting in Ukraine’s separatist conflict in 2014.

"I believe that there's simply no alternative," Putin said.

Tensions have peaked in recent weeks after Russian troop deployments near the Ukrainian border. These have been met in turn with US and allied troop movements toward Eastern Europe.