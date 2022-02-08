- Home
IRG to Unveil ‘Strategic Missile’ Soon – Aerospace Force commander
By Staff, Agencies
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the force will soon unveil a “strategic missile” in the field of air defense systems.
Brigadier General Hajizadeh made the announcement in a ceremony held on Monday to commemorate the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
Hajizadeh pointed to the IRG’s latest defense achievements, especially in the field of missiles. “The strategic missile will be unveiled in the near future.”
The senior commander added that the missile has been built for quite some time and is currently part of the IRG’s combat capability.
In a related context, a Pentagon study has recently acknowledged Iran’s missile power, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern country.
"Iran has an extensive missile development program, and the size and sophistication of its missile force continue to grow despite decades of counter-proliferation efforts aimed at curbing its advancement," it said.
Despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, Iran has made great achievements in its ballistic missiles program.
