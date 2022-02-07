Kuwait Bans Movie Starring ‘Israeli’ Actress

By Staff, Agencies

In a heroic stance against normalizing ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, Kuwait banned a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie's whodunnit "Death on the Nile" starring ‘Israeli’ actress Gal Gadot who is known for her support of the Zionist regime’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ministry of Information spokesperson, Anouar Murad, confirmed to AFP that the movie has been banned.

Additionally, Kuwait's Al-Qabas newspaper said the decision came in response to demands on social media to ban the movie.

Social media users pointed out Gadot's praise of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military and her criticism of the Palestinian resistance during the 2014 war on Gaza which left 2,251 Palestinian civilians martyred, including 551 children.

Kuwait has previously banned 'Wonder Woman' which starred the same actress.

The Gulf state has refused to normalize ties with the Zionist entity and its officials have publicly criticized the occupation regime’s actions against Palestinians.

Last month, Kuwaitis honored 14-yar-old Muhammad Al-Awadi, a tennis player who withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships U-14 because he was due to face an ‘Israeli’ opponent.

Pictures of Al- Awadi were posted on street billboards with "Thank you, hero!" written on them.