Senegal Wins 1st Africa Cup Of Nation

By Staff, Agencies

Senegal beat Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final Sunday, after a shot by Sadio Mané placed the team ahead in penalty kicks at 4-2.

The final kick left Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who was slated for Egypt's fifth attempt, in tears, as Senegal was too far ahead for a successful kick to make a difference. This was Salah's first attempt at winning the title, although a win would have been an unprecedented eighth win for Egypt.

Neither team scored a goal in the first 90 minutes, although a foul by Egypt in the penalty box gave Mané a penalty kick that was saved by Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Both Gabal and Senegal's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, were able to keep the game scoreless for an additional 30 minutes of overtime.

Sadio Mané seized the opportunity to redeem himself and secured Senegal's first African cup, after his teammates scored three penalties and Egypt missed two opportunities.

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared a paid national holiday to celebrate the victory.