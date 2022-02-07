Hezbollah Fully Prepared to Face Any Challenge, Not Worried About Elections - Deputy SG

By Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that “The US administration has exerted economic pressure on Lebanon to hinder its ability to rise on the financial level, and played a key role in destroying the country.”

Sheikh Qassem further underscored that “Hezbollah is working with its people to learn the facts, show solidarity, and continue resistance to be able of facing any possible challenge.”

In an interview with Fars News Agency, the Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General noted that: “The US embassy in Lebanon played a major role on the Lebanese arena as it sponsors, raises, and establishes civil society organizations to sow discord and cause chaos across the country, block roads, ruin generations with its deviated beliefs, and finances figures that it wants them to replace other figures who are already running the nation.”

Sheikh Qassem also pointed to that “This embassy sponsors corrupt leading figures under the title of opposition, which, in fact, have records full of corruption. It also adopts the path of the Lebanese Forces Party that committed massacres against the Lebanese people over the course of its history.”

Washington is exerting similar efforts to sow discord among people via the economic pressure, His Eminence state, noting that “This embassy have pressured, through the US administration’s decision to pressurize Lebanon economically and financially, to hinder its capability of rising financially under the pretext that Hezbollah is behind this.”

Additionally, this administration blacklists members and sides, accuses Hezbollah of ‘terrorism’, incites against it, and pays huge sums of money for media outlets to pressure Hezbollah for ending its resistance, Sheikh Qassem explained.

Blasting the US embassy’s role as destructive and colonial, the Hezbollah second-in-command stressed that the resistance group is making serious efforts to endure those challenges.

Sheikh Qassem also pointed to that “Hezbollah is operating within two axes: The first is the Axis of Resistance and defending the nation, the vision that refuses following the US and ‘Israel’, while at the same time being at full readiness to face any challenge and aggression no matter what, as the Zionist enemy knows that any attack against Lebanon will be very costly for it as the resistance is ready and won’t wait anybody to respond and lecture the enemy a lesson and a huge defeat.”

The second axis, Sheikh Qassem added, “Is being at the disposal of people whether through being present in the parliament, the cabinet, or any other Lebanese institution. It is also achieved through our field presence in social, cultural, and health institutions as part of fulfilling our duties towards the people. Hence, we await the date of elections for people to decide what they want. Hezbollah is not worried of the [outcome of] elections.”