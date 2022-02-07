No Script

Imam Khamenei Receives Third Dose of COVID Vaccine

9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has received the third dose of vaccine for the coronavirus, an Iranian physician said.

In comments at televised program, former minister of health Alireza Marandi said the Leader has been injected with the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The specialist announced that Imam Khamenei has received the homegrown COVIran Barekat vaccine.

Imam Khamenei had received the second jab in late July.

More than 135 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been injected in Iran since the outbreak of the pandemic.
 

