Al-Ahed Sources Identify 11 Detainees from Qatif Facing Unprecedented Tyranny

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff

Sources confirmed to al-Ahed News that Saudi regime authorities are seeking to cement unjust accusations against 11 youths from the town of Umm al-Hamam in the Shia-populated Qatif Eastern Province.

According to the source, the General Prosecution is demanding the death sentence for Ali al-Alawi, and the imprisonment of others, who were identified as the following:

  • Faisal al-Kuaibi
  • Ahmed al-Kuaibi
  • Ali al-Kuaibi
  • Mohammed al-Kuaibi
  • Ali al-Awami
  • Mohammed al-Shebib
  • Jaafar al-Marhoun
  • Mortadha al-Marhoun
  • Mujtaba al-Marhoun
  • Ali al-Marhoun

Ever since Mohammed bin Salman became Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader in 2017, the kingdom has ramped up arrests of activists, bloggers, intellectuals, and others perceived as political opponents, showing almost zero tolerance for dissent even in the face of international condemnations of the crackdown.

Muslim scholars have been executed, women’s rights campaigners have been put behind bars and tortured, and freedom of expression, association, and belief continue to be denied.

saudi crackdown SaudiArabia HumanRights MBS shiagenocide

