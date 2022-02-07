‘Israeli’ Apartheid Regime Bans Reunification of Palestinian Families

By Staff, Agencies

In another hostile action against Palestinians, the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime denied Palestinians their family reunification right, confirming recent charges by rights groups that the ‘Israeli’ entity acts as an apartheid regime against the Palestinians.

Right-wing ‘Israeli’ so-called minister of interior, Eyelet Shaked, was pushing her administration to support a law that bans Palestinians from the occupied territories married to Palestinians living inside other ‘Israeli’-occupied territories from uniting with their spouses and families.

Shaked, a staunch opponent of uniting Palestinian families further said that the law will be brought again before the Knesset [Zionist parliament] on Wednesday for a vote, expecting that lawmakers were going this time to uphold the ban.

In July last year, the Knesset voted not to renew the law, which came up every year since 2003 for a vote and was constantly upheld.

The move had opened the way for thousands of Palestinians who applied over the years to be unified with their families inside the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories to demand a review of their application.

However, Shaked, in her capacity as interior minister, has refused to consider any application since the law was repealed in July.

The latest developments also come days after an international rights group said in a recent report that ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities must be held accountable for enforcing a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians.

Observers blame US-led Western powers for enabling the ‘Israeli’ violations against Palestinians.