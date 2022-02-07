- Home
‘Israeli’ Bulldozers Raze House of 11-Member Palestinian Family in Lod City
By Staff, Agencies
Bulldozers belonging to the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime demolished on Sunday morning the home of a Palestinian man and displaced his family of eleven in Lod City in the central district of the 1948 occupied Palestine.
According to local sources, the house was demolished as a large number of police forces cordoned off the area.
Tariq Muhareb, the homeowner, had received a few weeks earlier a demolition order against his house at the pretext of ‘unlicensed construction’ of the occupying regime.
Later, he tried to extract a court verdict reversing the demolition measure, but to no avail.
The family of eleven used to live in that house since 2013.
