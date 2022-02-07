‘Israeli’ Police Hacked Phones of Netanyahu Associates, Officials, Activists

By Staff, Agencies

In the bombshell second half of a Calcalist report into the Zionist entity’s Police use of spyware against many individuals, the newspaper said that NSO Group’s Pegasus was deployed against senior government officials, mayors, activist leaders, journalists and family members and advisers to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the Monday report, police used the software to hack into the phones of the then-directors-general of the finance, justice, communication and transportation Ministries; prominent businessman Rami Levy; Ilan Yeshua, the former CEO of Walla and currently a top witness in the trial against Netanyahu; Netanya Mayor Miriam Feirberg; Avner Netanyahu, the son of the former prime minister; leaders of Ethiopian-‘Israeli’ protests against police and many others.

Following the first half of the report published last month, police denied that it had utilized the spyware against citizens not suspected of crimes, and claimed that any usage was fully approved. But weeks later, police admitted that “additional findings were discovered that change the state of affairs in certain aspects,” and said it would cooperate with all investigations.

Just before leaving office, former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit appointed the members of a committee of inquiry into the issue that is being headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari.

On Monday morning, ‘Israel’ Police spokesman Eli Levy told the Kan public broadcaster that the police “were not responding to any reports.”

The ‘Israeli’ Police used Pegasus to hack into the phones of dozens of people not suspected of crimes without any judicial oversight, according to Calcalist.

Pegasus is considered one of the most powerful cyber-spying tools available on the market, giving operators the ability to effectively take full control of a target’s phone, download all data from the device, or activate its camera or microphone without the user knowing.