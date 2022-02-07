- Home
US Airborne Infantry Troops Land in Poland amid Tensions
By Staff, Agencies
A few dozen elite US troops and equipment were seen landing in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following US President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers from Poland's border with Ukraine. A US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster plane brought a few dozen troops and vehicles.
Their commander is Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, who on August 30 was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan.
Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops on the borders of Ukraine, some for joint military exercises in Belarus, but insists it has no intentions of invading Ukraine.
Biden ordered additional US troops deployed to Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate to both allies and foes America's commitment to NATO's eastern flank amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
NATO's eastern member Poland borders both Russia and Ukraine. Romania borders Ukraine.
The division can rapidly deploy within 18 hours and conduct parachute assaults to secure key objectives.
