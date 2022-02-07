Top US General Lands in UAE: Ansarullah Ops on Top of Discussions

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the United States Central Command in West Asia, Marine General Frank McKenzie, arrived in the United Arab Emirates after a string of Yemeni counterstrikes that caught Abu Dhabi off-guard.

McKenzie traveled to the Emirates on Sunday ahead of the schedule, after Yemen’s resistance forces, led by the Ansarullah group, carried out at least three rounds of retaliatory operations against the UAE’s sensitive spots in the space of a single month.

"I think it's a very worrisome time for UAE. They're looking for support. We're here to help them to provide that support," McKenzie said shortly before landing in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is Saudi Arabia's main partner in a 2015-present war that Riyadh and its allies have been waging against Yemen to change the impoverished country's ruling structure.

The military aggression, which has martyred hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, enjoys American arms, logistical, and political support.