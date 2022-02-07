Iran FM: No Serious US Initiative amid Vienna Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that “The United States has not yet put forward a serious initiative regarding the talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.”

“We have not seen any serious and notable initiative from the US. What is important for us is the opposite side’s action,” he said in an exclusive interview with IRIB news.

Amir Abdollahian further underscored: “We look at what happens on the ground. We have to see the Americans’ practical behavior regarding the sanctions removal in an objective and tangible manner.”

The remarks came two days after the administration of US President Joe Biden claimed that it had restored a sanctions waiver, which was rescinded by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in May 2020.

In parallel, the head of the Islamic Republic’s diplomacy highlighted that Iran has not received any preconditions from the American side, despite some recent media claims.

The negotiations, he added, are advancing based on expert viewpoints and agreements that lead to a good deal ensuring Tehran’s interests.

Asked about the possibility of a two-year agreement, he said, “We are looking for a good agreement, not a limited one that lasts for a specific period of time.”

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s top security official stressed that the Vienna talks are “far from” achieving a balance of commitments by the participants, saying the US is currently required to take “political decisions” for that aim.

“Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties,” Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted.