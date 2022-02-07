Saudi Warplanes Massively Bomb Yemen’s Capital, Different Other Areas

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes massively bombarded various areas in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa on Monday morning.

The aggression’s warplanes early Monday bombarded various areas in Sanaa, and some residential areas in Taiz province.

Also on Sunday Saudi warplanes launched 12 airstrikes on Marib, Sanaa, and al-Jawf provinces.

According to reports, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression has violated the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah for at least 295 times.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire.

Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the al-Hudaydah ceasefire deal, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.