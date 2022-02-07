No Script

Biden, Macron Discuss Ukraine-Russia Crisis

folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine over the phone on Sunday, a White House statement declared.

“The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” said the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also agreed to remain in touch and stressed that they will continue to consult with their allies and partners, including Ukraine.

Russian forces in 2014 invaded the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Moscow is now said to have amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine’s borders, prompting fears that it could be planning another military offensive.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack and threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if it further invades Ukraine.

Moscow, however, denies that it is preparing to invade Ukraine and says its troops are there for exercises.

Russia france ukraine JoeBiden EmmanuelMacron UnitedStates

