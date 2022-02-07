- Home
African Union Reverses Decision on ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Observer Status
By Staff, Agencies
The African Union [AU] summit cancelled a decision to grant the Zionist occupation entity an observer status in the pan-African organization, an Algerian source said on Sunday.
The two-day AU summit opened in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday.
“The summit decided to abolish the decision to grant ‘Israel’ an observer status at the AU,” the source in the Algerian delegation was quoted as saying by the private Echorouk TV channel.
“The decision crowned efforts by Algeria and other countries” to cancel the decision, he added.
According to the source, a committee was formed of representatives of Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, DR Congo, Rwanda and Nigeria to make recommendations on the issue to the upcoming AU summit.
In July, the Tel Aviv occupation regime announced that its ambassador to Ethiopia, Admasu Al-Ali, had submitted his credentials as an observer member at the AU, which was accepted unilaterally by Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the AU Commission.
Several member states, particularly Algeria and South Africa, protested Mahamat's decision, noting that they had not been consulted about the move.
