Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear On Al-Alam Network on Tuesday Evening

folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will appear in a televised interview via al-Alam TV Channel on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 20:00 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

