Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear On Al-Alam Network on Tuesday Evening
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will appear in a televised interview via al-Alam TV Channel on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 20:00 Beirut time.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
