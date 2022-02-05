IRG Chief: Iran Has Risen to Challenges of Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami hailed Iran’s success in overcoming the threats posed by the foreign sanctions, pointing to the enemies’ admission that the policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in failure.

In remarks at a cultural ceremony on Friday, Major General Salami said Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s prudence and the Iranian nation’s patience and economic fortitude have thwarted the impacts of the sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

“Today, we have risen to the challenges of the sanctions and have weakened their impacts,” General Salami added.

He also said the enemy has confessed recently that its policy of maximum pressure on Iran has ended in abject failure.

In remarks in November 2020, Imam Khamenei called on the Iranian officials to concentrate efforts on thwarting and overcoming the sanctions instead of seeking their removal, pointing to the unsuccessful outcome of years of negotiations for lifting the sanctions.