- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Marking Martyr Leaders’ Anniversary
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech marking the Hezbollah Marty Leaders’ anniversary on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
The event will be held in Sayyed al-Shuhada [AS] complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh] at 15:00 Beirut time.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
Comments
- Related News