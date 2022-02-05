No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Marking Martyr Leaders’ Anniversary

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a televised speech marking the Hezbollah Marty Leaders’ anniversary on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The event will be held in Sayyed al-Shuhada [AS] complex in Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh] at 15:00 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

