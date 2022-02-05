Bahrainis Against Normalization: Rallies Against Zionist War Minister’s Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Bahraini people held protest rallies across the Gulf island country to condemn their regime’s officials over receiving ‘Israeli’ occupation war minister Benny Gantz, who arrived in the capital Manama on an unannounced visit.

On Friday, scores of Bahrainis took to the streets in different parts of the country, including Manama, to denounce Gantz’s visit to Bahrain and the Al Khalifah regime’s normalization of ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Protesters also walked over the occupying regime’s flag and highlighted their commitment to resist the Tel Aviv regime and support the resistance against the Zionist enemy.

They also carried banners and signs reading “Down with the US, Down with ‘Israel’.”

Gantz landed in Bahrain on Wednesday. He is the first ‘Israeli’ war minister to ever officially visit the Gulf country, and was accompanied by several top military and security officials, including Zionist navy chief Admiral David Saar Salama. The two sides signed a security pact.

On Thursday, Bahrain’s al-Wefaq National Islamic Society lambasted the Bahrain-‘Israel’ security pact as being devoid of legitimacy, warning it would pave the way for “intelligence and military training cooperation” between the occupying regime and Manama.

Bahrain’s ruling regime refused to inform the nation in advance about “the ‘Israeli’ war minister’s visit” in order to stave off the resentment and protests that it would incur, the statement noted.

Bahrain was one of the regional states that unashamedly normalized its relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime via the Washington-mediated so-called “Abraham Accords” in August 2020.

On September 30 last year, Zionist foreign minister Yair Lapid arrived at the Manama airport to become the occupation regime’s highest-ranking official to visit the Gulf country since the two sides normalized their ties.

Demonstrations in Bahrain have been held on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.