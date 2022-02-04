No Script

Daesh Leader Killed North of Syria’s Idlib, Biden Says

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden claimed that a US commando unit killed leader of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist organization, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, in a raid carried out in the surrounding of Atmeh town in Syria’s Idlib northern countryside.

At least 13 civilians, among them children and women, were killed during the operation.

“Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off,” AFP quoted Biden as claiming in a TV speech at the White House, adding that al-Quraishi blew himself up when they tried to arrest him.

Earlier, local sources in Idlib said that “US helicopters raided and destroyed some houses after besieging them in Atmeh town to the farthest north side of Idlib.”

