Yemeni Armed Forces Bless “True Promise” Brigades’ Op. in UAE

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces praised the operation carried out by “True Promise” [Al-Waad Al-Haq] Brigades in the UAE.

In a tweet, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree thanked the “True Promise” Brigades for their honorable, responsible and supportive position with Yemenis against the UAE.

An Iraqi faction called Al-Waad Al-Haq Brigades claimed responsibility for an operation in which four drones were launched at dawn towards the Emirates, stressing that the drones targeted vital facilities in Abu Dhabi.

In a speech on Thursday, Leader of Yemeni Ansraullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said that "US, British, and ‘Israeli’ instructions were issued to the UAE to escalate [the aggression] in Yemen."

Earlier in the day, Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces in Sanaa, Major General Mohammad al-Ghamari, confirmed that the coming retaliatory operations will be more severe and the countries of aggression must realize that the balance of power has changed.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.