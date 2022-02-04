No Script

‘Israeli’ Settlers Uproot Olive Saplings, Attack Herders South of Al-Khalil

folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist occupation settlers uprooted 60 olive saplings and attacked livestock herders of landowners in Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil in occupied Palestine, a local activist reported.

Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, Fouad al-Amour, told Palestine’s WAFA news agency that settlers barged their way into the olive groves of Jalal al-Amoud in Khallet Ad-Dabi, one of the hamlets making up Masafer Yatta, and destroyed 60 olive saplings.

Al-Amour added that the ‘Israeli’ occupation settlers assaulted livestock herders and attempted to force them out of pastures.

The attack came a day after the Zionist occupation regime forces razed four water wells in the same locality.

The locality has been a target of frequent ‘Israeli’ attacks, including demolishing agricultural structures, blocking roads, tightening movement restrictions and opening fire towards Palestinians protesting colonial settlement construction.

