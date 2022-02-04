- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Israeli’ Settlers Uproot Olive Saplings, Attack Herders South of Al-Khalil
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist occupation settlers uprooted 60 olive saplings and attacked livestock herders of landowners in Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil in occupied Palestine, a local activist reported.
Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees in Masafer Yatta, Fouad al-Amour, told Palestine’s WAFA news agency that settlers barged their way into the olive groves of Jalal al-Amoud in Khallet Ad-Dabi, one of the hamlets making up Masafer Yatta, and destroyed 60 olive saplings.
Al-Amour added that the ‘Israeli’ occupation settlers assaulted livestock herders and attempted to force them out of pastures.
The attack came a day after the Zionist occupation regime forces razed four water wells in the same locality.
The locality has been a target of frequent ‘Israeli’ attacks, including demolishing agricultural structures, blocking roads, tightening movement restrictions and opening fire towards Palestinians protesting colonial settlement construction.
Comments
- Related News