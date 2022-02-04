Yemen Warns Forces of Aggression: Future Responses to Be More Severe, Painful

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad al-Ghumari, explained that the seven years of US-Saudi aggression and siege against Yemen have witnessed many achievements and victories scored by the supreme leadership and the Yemeni people, the most important of which was the qualitative leap the Armed Forces managed to reach in various aspects.

As he confirmed the development of military industrialization, including strategic deterrence weapons that changed the balance of power in favor of Yemen, al-Ghumari added that “Missiles and drones have achieved precise and painful strikes in the Saudi-UAE depths,” he added.

The Chief of Staff further stressed that future responses will be more severe and the countries of aggression must realize that the balance of power has changed.

Al-Ghumari made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the activities of the training, operational, and combat year 2022 that was held on Thursday.

The event was also attended by Yemen’s Minister of Defense Major General Mohammad al-Atifi who praised the efforts made over the past year and the successes achieved by the Armed Forces at all levels.

Al-Atifi also praised the Armed Forces' qualitative victories and deterrent military operations in the Saudi-UAE depths.

Additionally, the defense minister pointed to the importance of training and qualification, labelling it as basic and effective in building and strengthening defense capabilities and making a qualitative leap for the Armed Forces, especially at the level of military manufacturing of strategic deterrent weapons.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The almost seven years of war has killed hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed much of the country’s infrastructure. Yemeni people are facing malnutrition, hunger, and famine, which have increased risks of disease and starvation.

In light of its defeats on various frontlines and its failure to achieve any of its objectives, the US-Saudi aggression has notoriously and indiscriminately carried out numerous attacks against densely-populated centers, including markets, hospitals, farms and schools.