Four Top Aides to UK’s PM Johnson Resign

By Staff, Agencies

Four of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday, as the premier faces a series of scandals that have put his position in peril.

Johnson's government is facing anger over a series of parties held at his Downing Street office and residence during Covid lockdowns.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum, including in his own party, called for his resignation, demanding an overhaul of his Downing Street operation if he is to remain in power.

On Thursday, three of his top aides - Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield, Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, and Director of Communications Jack Doyle - all resigned.

The fourth quit over a barb Johnson made at the leader of the main opposition Labor party, something his finance minister also criticized him over.

Rosenfield, Reynolds, and Doyle were directly linked to the gatherings.

According to Johnson's office, Rosenfield and Reynolds will remain in their posts for the time being.

"On Monday Boris Johnson promised MPs change. Tonight we see that change starting to happen and I welcome this quick action by the prime minister," lawmaker Stuart Anderson said on Twitter.