“Israel” Uses COVID Pandemic as a Tool to Abuse Palestinian Detainees

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Prisoners Club [PPS] said that over half of the detainees in Ofer Prison in Ramallah are COVID-19 positive.

In a statement, the Palestinian organization pointed out that 1,200 detainees are being held by the “Israeli” regime in Ofer Prison. It further asserted that COVID-19 virus has spread in various sections of the prison.

“The ‘Israel’ Prison Service worked to turn the pandemic into a tool of abuse by establishing a number of measures and depriving the prisoners of their rights, under the pretext of the spread of the pandemic; in addition to the absence of the necessary preventive measures in the prison sections,” the PPS’s statement added.

The statement further stressed that, “The inability of any human rights or official body to track the number of infected cases since the virus spread in prisons is due to the occupation’s Prison Service withholding information related to prisoners and detainees, in addition to refraining from conducting tests for the prisoners who had contact with positive cases”.