Ansarullah Leader: Allying With US against Yemen Reason for Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi warned the country’s invaders against allying themselves with the United States.

“Anyone who thinks they will be victorious by allying themselves with the Americans is seriously wrong and their certain destiny is loss [and defeat],” Sayyed al-Houthi said on Thursday as quoted by Yemen’s al-Masirah network.

The Emirates and Saudi Arabia—the US’s closest allies in the region after the ‘Israeli’ regime—have been waging a war on Yemen since March 2015. The invasion has been seeking to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of the impoverished country’s former Riyadh- and Washington-friendly rulers.

The war, which has been enjoying unstinting arms, logistical, and political support on the part of the United States, has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Sayyed al-Houthi called the United Arab Emirates, “the Americans’ main instrument” in the war, saying Abu Dhabi had intensified its attacks on Yemen on the US, Britain, and the ‘Israeli’ orders.

The Ansarullah leader, however, asserted that the country’s aggressors would eventually “suffer defeat and experience loss over their invasion.”

“As long as our people are steadfast, they will avoid defeat and be victorious,” the Yemeni leader noted.

Facing up to the invasion, Yemen’s army and its allied popular committees vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.

In one month, the joint forces have carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes against targets in Dubai and the Emirati capital.

Sanaa has also warned Abu Dhabi that the counterstrikes would be exceedingly “painful” if the latter failed to wind down its involvement in the Saudi-led and US-backed war.