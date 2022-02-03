No Script

Iranian Intelligence Nabs Terror Group's Second-in-command

Iranian Intelligence Nabs Terror Group’s Second-in-command
4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry’s forces arrested the number two man of Tondar [Thunder], a terrorist group based in the United States.

According to a report by the Iranian government’s website, the arrestee is called ‘Masmatus.’

Masmatus played a key role in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Massoud Ali Mohammadi.

Tondar terrorist group, self-proclaimed as “Soldiers of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran,” is an armed terrorist royalist group seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic government and restore the monarchy system in Iran.

Tondar claimed responsibility for the 2008 Shiraz explosion at the Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada in which 14 people, including children, were martyred and 215 others were injured.

Tondar has masterminded several other terrorist attacks in Iran in recent years, including plots to blow up Sivand dam in Shiraz, detonate cyanide bombs at Tehran book exhibition, and explode bombs during general ceremonies at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran.

The ringleader of the terrorist group was arrested in August 2020.

