Lapid Warns Bennett: Legalizing “Evyatar” Settlement Can Harm Ties with US

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has warned that legalizing “Evyatar” settlement could harm the entity’s relations with the American government and lead to a harsh response from the international community.

In a sharply-worded letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid revealed that senior US government officials have warned “Israel” of the implications of moving ahead with the plan.

Earlier this week, outgoing “Israeli” General Avichai Mandelblit approved the reestablishment of the “Evyatar” settlement. Evacuated in 2005, an outpost was built last year on the site of the former settlement in the heart of a Palestinian area south of Nablus, only to be evacuated by the government within a few weeks following negotiations with the settlers. “Israeli” officials later promised that the status of the land would be reexamined.

Lapid's letter confided that he was not part of the discussions in recent weeks about “legalizing” “Evyatar” that were led by War Minister Benny Gantz and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and was not consulted on the diplomatic impact of such a move.

“Any step toward implementing the plan, which as is known, was not made in consultation with me and is contrary to my opinion, includes an actual declaration of state lands or the issuing of a ‘special planning order,’ which could have serious diplomatic consequences and damage to foreign relations, first and foremost from the United States," Lapid warned.

“This has already been made clear by the US administration at senior levels.” A copy of the letter was also sent to the “Israeli” Attorney General’s Office.

“This would cause real damage in the growing legal-diplomatic campaign [against “Israel”] before international forums, taking advantage of it to promote the delegitimization of 'Israel'," he added.

Lapid cautioned that the plan for “Evyatar” would make it difficult for “Israel” to “enlist friends to its side in the struggle” against the campaign, before even considering the risks of escalation and maintaining stability on the ground, as security officials have already made clear to the High Court of Justice.”