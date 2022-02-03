FBI Tested ‘Israeli’ Company NSO Group’s Spyware

By Staff, Agencies

The Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI] on Wednesday acknowledged that it acquired and tested a hacking tool made by the ‘Israeli’ spying company NSO Group, adding it did not actually use it for any investigation.

The firm, which makes the Pegasus spyware, has been embroiled in controversy after revelations that its tools were misused by governments, agencies, and most recently by the Zionist police, to hack the phones of politicians, dissidents, activists and citizens alike.

NSO on its part, claims it sells its products only to "vetted and legitimate" government clients, and that its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, pedophiles and hardened criminals.

The company is currently being sued by iPhone maker Apple Inc. for violating its user terms and services agreement.

"The FBI procured a limited license for product testing and evaluation only, there was no operational use in support of any investigation," an FBI spokesperson said in a statement, confirming reports in The New York Times and UK daily The Guardian.

The FBI added that its license was no longer active.

The FBI's admission comes at an awkward time. Only last month the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a statement posted to Twitter that software being peddled by surveillance firms was "being used in ways that pose a serious counterintelligence and security risk to US personnel and systems."

Late last year, the US Commerce Department added NSO to a blacklist over human rights concerns.

In 2020, Reuters reported that the FBI was investigating the role of NSO in possible hacks on American residents and companies.

The FBI did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the status of the inquiry, which Reuters said had been underway since at least 2017.