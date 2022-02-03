“True Promise” Brigades Deal UAE a Military Blow, Target Vital Facilities – Statement

By Staff

In a statement published on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, a group named “True Promise” Brigades, Sons of The Arabian Peninsula, announced striking the Emirati statelet, deploying four drones in their operation.

The group’s statement read the following:

{And [when] the true promise [i.e., the resurrection] has approached; then suddenly the eyes of those who disbelieved will be staring [in horror, while they say], "O woe to us; we had been unmindful of this; rather, we were wrongdoers."} ~ Holy Quran | Al-Anbya [Prophets] | Verse 97 Assisted by power from Allah the Almighty, and the determination of the Mujahideen, the Sons of the Arabian Peninsula at dawn dealt the statelet of evilness, the UAE, a blow, deploying four drones that targeted vital facilities in Abu Dhabi. The “True Promise” Brigades will keep dealing the UAE painful strikes until it stops interfering in the regional countries’ affairs, atop of which is Yemen and Iraq, and withdraws its mercenaries that include fighters, security personnel, and politicians. Future strikes will be stronger and more painful. Praise be to Allah the defender of the vulnerable and the empowerer of the believers. “True Promise Brigades” Sons of the Arabian Preninsula Rajab 1st, 1443 Hijri

In the same course of retaliation to the UAE's involvement in the war on Yemen, the Yemeni resistance has been successively targeting vital and important military sites across the partner in the war, vowing not to stop such operations until the aggression against Yemen and the tight blockade stop.

Saudi Arabia and several of its allies have been attacking the Arab world’s already poorest nation since March 2015 in an unsuccessful bid to change its ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-aligned officials.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni forces that feature the Yemeni army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country's complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.