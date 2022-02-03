Lebanon COVID-19 Hits High, Records 10k Cases & 17 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

In the latest spike in coronavirus cases, Lebanon registered 10,760 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 78 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 939,282 cases and 9,638 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 768 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 358 are in intensive care, with 85 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,364 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,592,101 or 47.6 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,052 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,157,902 people, or 39.6 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 5,150 third doses bringing that the total to 450,015 or 20.9 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.