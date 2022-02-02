Sometimes Withdrawal is Triumph

By Latifa Husseini

Just as the normalizing regimes have a tendency to abandon their nations, so do valiant peoples have their attitude towards normalization. Little by little, regimes are falling into the bosom of the Zionists, and only those with principles stand firm like a tree with anchored roots withstanding hurricanes.

Away from politics, the enemy attempts to enter into Arab and Islamic nations through multiple doors. It sees in that a way to approach them and enforce its logic upon them. For “Israelis”, sports is the most prominent field from which to infiltrate. Competing with Arab players from different countries is a method that the Zionists use in order to achieve their occupation goals in search for a lost victory.

In the past three years, 15 athletes from 10 Arab and Muslim countries were able to confront the intentions of the enemy. There are no pictures of them with their Zionist “counterparts”, nor were there competitions or matches, taking into consideration that a face-off is first and foremost a recognition.

In Beirut, the “The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine” [GCRP] launched “The International Forum to Honor Anti-Normalization Athletes”. This event will be repeated annually along with recurrent stances supporting Palestine.

Osama Abu Jame: grating Palestine is more important than Championship

The Jordanian player Osama Abu Jame recalls via al-Ahed News how he refused to compete an “Israeli” player in the World Para Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia in June 2021. He says: “After participating in the game qualifying me to the finals in Tokyo, I went there and I was surprised that my name was included in the competition draw to face an ‘Israeli’ player. Then, the coach and the head of the national delegation came and asked me about my decision. Here, I immediately withdrew from the championship”.

He added, “My eligibility ceased, but everyone supported my stance and I am proud of it… It is true that I have lost the game, but I won a much more valuable medal out of this Olympics. And I pray to God to enable me to give what is best to the Palestinian Cause”.

Abu Jame believes his abilities allow him to defeat an “Israeli” player, however, once he agrees “to take on the challenge and play the match, this means a recognition of him and his ‘state’; then there is no need for the war with the Zionists”.

He assures that “The athletes are also bearers of a message and they support the Palestinian Cause from their positions”.