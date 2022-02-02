Tension over Ukraine Escalates: 2,500 More US Troops to Poland

By Staff, Agencies

Poland announced that “The United States is set to deploy an additional 2,500 troops to the country as part of Washington's plans to station more soldiers in Eastern Europe amid tensions with Russia.”

Pawel Soloch, head of the Polish National Security Bureau, made the announcement on Wednesday, a day after US President Joe Biden said he planned to deploy more American forces to Eastern Europe "in the near term" to reinforce the region against an alleged Russian threat.

"We rely on American soldiers, and such negotiations have been held. The US has already declared the other day the transfer of more than 8,000-8,500 soldiers for all of Eastern Europe. It looks like we will have about 2,500 additional soldiers," Soloch said.

He further unveiled that “There were currently two plans in development, with one scenario envisaging American soldiers being physically present in Eastern Europe, including in Poland, and the other one considering the creation of a mechanism to deploy significant number of troops, should there be such a need.”

US President Joe Biden says he will soon deploy American military forces to Eastern Europe as part of a plan to maintain pressure on Russia.

The latest development comes as Russia and the US-led NATO have recently been at odds over Ukraine.

The US military has already placed 8,500 troops on heightened alert to prepare for deployment in Eastern Europe and bolster the NATO presence in the region following allegations about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US State Department has also approved shipments of US-made missiles and other weapons from NATO allies Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia to Ukraine.

Other NATO members, including Britain and Poland, have agreed to directly send arms to Ukraine, including handguns, ammunition, and anti-tank weapons.