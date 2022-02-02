Guinea-Bissau: President Announces Deadly Coup Thwarted

By Staff, Agencies

Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo stressed that he has survived an attempted coup after assailants armed with machine guns and AK-47s attacked the government palace for hours while the president and prime minister were inside.

The foiled attack on Tuesday in the capital of the unstable West African country came only about two weeks after the military overthrew the democratically elected leader of Burkina Faso, underscoring fears that a recent spate of coups is inspiring others in the region.

Embalo addressed reporters late on Tuesday, saying the “attack on democracy” had come during a government meeting at the building.

“Our republican defense and security forces were able to stop this evil,” Embalo said, adding that the gunfire went on for five hours and that many people had been killed or injured.

“It wasn’t just a coup. It was an attempt to kill the president, the prime minister and all the cabinet,” he said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the assault, though the president said it “also has to do with our fight against narco-trafficking.”

Guinea-Bissau became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe in the 2000s as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement.

Embalo said some of the people involved had been arrested but he did not know how many.

The state broadcaster reported that the shooting damaged the government palace.

People were seen fleeing the area, the local markets were closed and banks shut their doors, while military vehicles laden with troops drove through the streets, according to the AFP news agency.

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, already grappling with three coups in member states over the last 18 months, called Tuesday’s violence “a coup attempt” and said it was following the situation in Bissau “with great concern”.

Three countries in West Africa – Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso – have experienced military takeovers in less than 18 months.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” by what was going on in the capital Bissau.

Guterres called “for an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country’s democratic institutions.”

For its part, the African Union said it was very concerned about what it also described as an attempted coup and called on the military to free detained government members.