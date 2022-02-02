“Israel”: Suspected Oil Spill At Sea Could Be A Major Regional Pollution Event

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” so-called Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg announced Wednesday that a suspected oil spill detected the night before off the coast has the potential to become or regional pollution incident.

Observations so far have detected “suspicious stains” on the surface of the sea 20 to 40 kilometers [12-24 miles] from the shore along a stretch of coast between the central settlements of “Rishon Lezion” and “Netanya.”

“Currently a number of private vessels under the direction of the ministry are prepared to start carrying out blocking and pumping if possible,” the statement read.

“If it is discovered that it is a spill that extends over many kilometers, the ability to treat it at sea will be quite limited,” the ministry warned.

The ministry said that further close-quarter checks will be carried out later in the day, including sea patrols and flyovers, “in order to obtain a clear picture of the situation and the measures that can be taken out at sea.”

Officials will also build models to study how water and wind currents will influence the situation, the ministry said.

“Israel" was assisting with sea and air patrols, and with formulating a response, and the “Israeli” army was also preparing to assist if a spill reaches the shore.