‘Israeli’ Postal Company Hacked
By Staff, Agencies

“Down with ‘Israel’” appeared on display devices of the Zionist entity’s E-Post Company's red metal mailboxes as the company reported to have been hacked in a cyber-attack.

A video footage appeared online showing that collection and distribution boxes of the ‘Israeli’ Postal Company that people use to transport their packages are being opened and closed on their own while a photo shows “Down with ‘Israel’” slogan on the display monitor of the mailboxes.

The footage was posted on Facebook by a user named Kobi Samboursky who calls himself the “Founder & Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners.”

In another post on twitter a user who appears to be working at the ‘Israeli’ E-Post Company confirmed the hack, citing cyberattack investigators and saying that the move was an anti-‘Israel’ action.

“The classic case of a Shodan search resulting with access to PLC box in-the-wild. This time a @unitronics EPOST admin panel hacked remotely. Found a 100 in @shodanhq to begin with,” said Ido Naor, a Principal Security Researcher in Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team, blaming the hack on Shodan, a search engine that lets users search for various types of servers connected to the internet using a variety of filters.

