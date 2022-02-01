Protesters March On ‘Israeli’ Embassy against Herzog’s Planned Visit to Turkey

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish demonstrators gathered outside the Zionist entity’s consulate in Turkey’s most populous city of Istanbul to express their resentment over the forthcoming visit of President of the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime Isaac Herzog to the country.

“We don’t want baby killers [in Turkey]” the protesters chanted as they called on the Turkish government not to host Herzog.

They also shouted “Murderer ‘Israel’ get out of Palestine” and carried banners reading in Turkish “We don’t want ‘Israeli’ President Isaac Herzog in Turkey.”

“First of all, ‘Israel’ is a terrorist regime. It is such a bad thing to invite him [Herzog] to Muslim countries. This is really wrong. It is a blow against Muslims and against the struggle for Palestine. We don’t want Turkey to invite him. We condemn this invitation. ‘Israel’ must be destroyed immediately because they are oppressing Palestinians,” one protester said.

Another protester said, “What can the leaders of Islamic countries do with a murderer who dyes the world in blood and kill the babies? We are not obliged to them.”

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Herzog will pay an official visit to Turkey before mid-February amid frayed bilateral relations.