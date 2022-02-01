‘Israeli’ Air Force Opens Special Forces School

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation military’s Air Force on Sunday officially opened a school for “elite forces,” two years after establishing the 7th Wing for Special Forces.

“In the coming years, the corps will complete its force building, infrastructure, and weapons. Our Special Forces will be an elite force and will take part in every mission and operation,” Air Force Chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at the ceremony.

Commander of the school “Lt.-Col. D” was also present at the ceremony at the Tel Nof airbase in central ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

The school will see an improved level and quality of training, allow troops to refine their operational focus, and encourage them to solve problems in creative ways.

A statement by the ‘Israeli’ military Spokesperson's Unit said at the time that the wing “will function as a complementary and a unique component to IAF activities through special depth, routine, and emergency operations.”

The 7th Wing includes the air force’s ground units, Unit 669, the Shaldag commando unit, an intelligence unit, and the Forward Landing Unit.

Commander of the 7th Wing, “Col. A,” said the collaboration allows for “the opportunity to align” the education of all air force troops in a school that demonstrates the characteristics of the forces.